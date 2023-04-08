He said it all! Melissa Paredes enjoys a fun vacation in the United States, as she is visiting Disney World in Orlando, along with her partner Anthony Aranda, her sister Celia and her daughter Mía de ella. Through her social networks, she shows the wonders of the theme park for children; However, one detail caused the surprise of her followers, because It was seen in images that his daughter Mía moves around the place with a baby carriage.

Melissa Paredes explained through her Instagram stories that her daughter is a 5-year-old girl and the Disney park is very big, so it ends up being tiring for her and that’s why she made the decision to buy a car: “We bought this car at Walmart, in the park they wanted to rent it for 40 dollars. It has caused you concern but she is 5 years old and she is tired that she has to walk or I carry her around the park. She has done very well for us, it is the data of the day, ”explained Paredes.

