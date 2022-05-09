Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda are one of the most controversial couples of the national show and, this Mother’s DayBoth celebrated this date with the youngest daughter of the model, after staying together during these 5 months of love relationship. Likewise, the actress told on her social networks how they spoiled her and what was the expensive gift she received from the former reality boy.

In one of the videos posted on her Instagram account, the former beauty queen receives a visit from her little girl, who with a bag from a well-known jewelry brand expresses: “Mom, happy Mother’s Day.”

Likewise, in another story the model has her hands covering her eyes, while the ‘Activator’ tells her: “You can open them now. Happy Mother’s Day, sweetheart.” . Immediately, she uncovers her face and is excited to see other bags of jewelry on her bed. After that, the actress also thanked those present. “I’m very conceited,” she commented.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Paredes walks along the beaches of Ancón with Anthony Aranda: “It seems like a sea from another country”

Model excited to return to acting

Melissa Paredes assures that she is focused on her acting career after participating in the new film by Carlos Alcántara, “Igualita a mí”. In a conversation with the “Love and Fire” program, the former reality girl said that as a public figure she does many things. “I think that, professionally, she always focused on that (acting). I think I’m going to continue giving to this side of my life, which is what matters most to people. After all, I am a public figure and I do many things; I not only do driving, but also do art. It’s nice to arrive with different characters to people, ”she recounted.

Melissa Paredes reveals when her romance with Anthony Aranda began

During her visit to “On everyone’s lips”, on April 25, Melissa Paredes revealed the start date of her romantic relationship with Anthony Aranda. The hosts asked the actress to sum up her romance in one word. “Perseverance,” she expressed. After that, Tula Rodríguez asked her if she is in love or the dancer’s girlfriend. “In fact, Anthony asked me to be his girlfriend on November 24, I always say almost half a year, but it’s five months,” said the former presenter.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda captured in Miraflores

Both attended the presentation of Diego Val this May 3 in a Miraflores restaurant and the cameras of La República did not hesitate to approach and talk with them about their relationship, the acting career of Melissa Paredes and the forgiveness of Tomás Angulo. However, the detail that captivated the reporter was how smiling and affectionate they were both throughout the show.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda are caught loving and having fun in a Miraflores restaurant

Samuel Suárez doubts the luxurious gift of Anthony Aranda

The creator of Instarándula did not remain silent after learning that Melissa Paredes received an expensive detail from the dancer. However, the popular ‘Samu’ revealed that the model already knew the “surprise” of Anthony Aranda. “When the ‘ratuja’ saw them shopping for details. (Laughter) Didn’t you know that she bought you Pandora’s box? That surprise is more fake,” she expressed.