It doesn’t rule out anything. Melissa Paredes referred to the exchange of words that she had with Janet Barboza in the latest edition of “El gran show”; as well as the multiple invitations they made to him to visit the set of “America Today”.

It should be noted that the model indicated having felt that the hosts of the morning “had turned their backs on her” by removing her from the program managed by GV productions, after the ‘ampay’ that he starred with Anthony Aranda in 2021.

What did Melissa Paredes say?

The actress declared “More shows” and confirmed that in the next few days he would visit the set of “America Today”. This, even though Ethel Well He admitted that he would prefer not to meet his former program partner because he does not agree with the decisions he has made.

“ Although it is true that some things I say to them are joking… it is strange to go, it is not that I do not want to, but it brings me feelings, memories that surface Melissa said.

When asked about a possible return to space as a host, she surprised the public by saying that “she does not rule out any possibility.”