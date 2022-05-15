The ampay who starred Melissa Paredes with Anthony Aranda, a few months ago, it cost him his permanence in “America today” and also his friendship with Janet Barboza. As you remember, “Rulitos” had endless comments towards the model when she released her on the program.

After being caught in compromising situations with her then-dancer, the actress appeared on the América TV space to comment on those images, without imagining that her partner would conduct a harsh interview.

Could Melissa Paredes talk to Janet Barboza again?

Despite the differences they have had, Melissa Paredes was surprised to mention that she could meet again, at some point, with Janet Barboza, as she assured that she does not hold a grudge against anyone.

“You can believe that I am so dumb, that yes (I would talk again). Sometimes, like it makes me nostalgic, I’m sentimental and I don’t hold a grudge against anyone or Magaly. Some tell me I’m crazy. Who knows if one day I’ll sit down with Barboza, I hope we don’t get out fighting “, expressed in an interview for Trome.

Janet Barboza wants to smoke the ‘peace pipe’ with Melissa Paredes. Photo: Capture America TV

Melissa Paredes is fond of Ethel Pozo

In addition, the model also commented on her relationship with Ethel Pozo. After the scandal, both also distanced themselves from her, but the former Miss Peru assured that he still has great affection for her. As you remember, a few days ago, the two figures met again at a concert.

“Perhaps, because at the time we were very fond of each other, something that does not happen with many television partners, but with Ethel there was a special connection and we will see if it is resumed or perhaps not. I respect what she thinks, I imagine that she also respects my way of thinking, after all, one does not choose anyone’s life, each one chooses their own happiness “, he explained.