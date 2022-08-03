Melissa Paredes He opened a new chapter in his legal problems with Rodrigo Cuba by filing a complaint against the soccer player’s mother, Ysmena Piedra, for psychological violence to the detriment of her daughter. The actress took legal action against her ex-mother-in-law since, according to her, n or let you communicate with your little , who is now in the care of his grandmother. This information came to light in the program “Love and fire”.

Why did Melissa Paredes denounce the mother of ‘Gato’ Cuba?

In the police report, Melissa Paredes affirms that, from July 19, the mother of ‘Gato’ Cuba doesn’t let him know about his little girl not talk to the minor.

“Although it is true, there are protection measures by the Eighth Court of Lima, there is no communication impediment and, despite the insistence, she denies that she communicates with her youngest daughter, isolating her from her mother, which psychologically affects her and her daughter,” she said.

In addition, the former host of “America Today” assured that her other relatives cannot contact Ysmena Piedra either. “The behavior of the accused is not only with her mother, but with the entire maternal family that wants to know the situation and well-being of the minor,” she said.

Let us remember that the Judiciary ordered that both she and the Sport Boys soccer player cannot approach the minor with a minimum distance of 100 meters, until the investigations of the Public Ministry are finished.

Why can’t Melissa Paredes get close to her daughter?

At the end of July, the Lima Family Court ordered a series of restraining measures against Melissa Paredes because she is also being investigated for psychological abuse. These are the key points that the former reality girl must meet:

Move away from the minor in a ratio of 100 meters

Undergo mandatory psychological therapy at a state health center

Unnecessary exposure of the minor in the media and social networks is prohibited.

Melissa Paredes must stay away from her daughter. Photo: GLR file

When will the appeal of Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes be evaluated?

Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes they appealed to the decision of the Judiciary that prohibits them from approaching their daughter. What is known so far is that the Second Specialized Family Chamber announced that The hearing will be next September 14. That day, the Superior Court will hear the arguments of the athlete and his defense so that the restraining order against him is annulled.

Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes. Photo: URPI-LR composition/ LR archive

The Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against “Gato” for blackmailing Melissa

The Second Office of the second Provincial Criminal Criminal Prosecutor’s Office of Santiago de Surco decided that the complaint filed by Rodrigo Cuba a Melissa Paredesin which he points out that the model would have blackmailed the soccer player, would be archived,

The also actress was happy about this decision on networks: “Once again my innocence is proven in all this defamation. The Superior Prosecutor’s Office definitively archives the complaint against me.”

26.7.2022 | Melissa Paredes’ story about the Prosecutor’s ruling. Photo: Instagram

Will Melissa Paredes no longer go to prison?

In her second Instagram story, Melissa Paredes points out that the lawsuit for aggravated defamation, in which Rodrigo Cuba requests a civil compensation of 200,000 soles, in addition to two years and four months in prison, would not proceed either.

“The process against me for the crime of defamation resolves to flatly reject the complaint in which he asked me for 200,000 soles and two years in prison for myself,” wrote the actress of “Two Sisters.”

“We will continue step by step and with great faith” he affirmed, and thanked his followers for the messages of encouragement he received.

26.7.2022 | Melissa Paredes’ story about Rodrigo Cuba’s lawsuit. Photo: Instagram capture

Lourdes Sacín criticizes Melissa for reacting to the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office

Yes ok Melissa Paredes shared on social networks his legal victory against the complaint of Rodrigo Cuba by blackmail, the journalist Lourdes Sacin does not consider this to be a cause for celebration while there is a minor harmed by the actions of her parents:

“As long as she continues to be prevented from seeing her daughter, I don’t think she’s here to celebrate. She just apparently does not have to defend herself against Rodrigo Cuba’s complaint or complaint, but does not mean that everything is in your favor. As a mother, the worst thing that can happen to you is that the authorities forbid you to get close to your daughter. Just imagining the sadness of the little girl without seeing her father or mother makes me very sad.

Lourdes Sacín expressed her concern about the situation of the daughter of Melissa Paredes. Photo: composition Gerson Cardoso/LR/Instagram/America TV.

Melissa Paredes still cannot see her daughter, despite filing a complaint

Melissa Paredes will continue without being able to see her daughter, the fruit of her marriage to Rodrigo Cubadespite having announced days ago that the complaint against her filed by her ex-husband for blackmail was definitively filed by the Public Ministry.