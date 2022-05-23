Melissa Paredes showed a series of WhatsApp conversations with Rodrigo Cuba where he clarifies some terms to refer to him and his daughter when they were still a couple. The chats were shared after “Love and Fire” released an advance where the situation is apparently distorted.

In what was stated by the Peruvian actress, she describes that whom she calls “baby” is her daughter, but not the League 1 soccer player, as heard in the advance of the Willax program.

“Now the last straw! How is my baby?: how is my daughter. How are you, baby?: how are you. two very different things . Teddy! Hahaha, the last straw, how sad, ”she wrote expressing discomfort.

Melissa Paredes shows chats

Paredes showed in his Instagram story the captures that are dated at the beginning of 2021. There highlighted the referred terms.

“My baby is my daughter, always in my chats and I close the date so that they don’t invent more. And not only did I write to him like that, to everyone when I ask about my baby, I know what they are going for! ”, Added the former host of “America today”.

On the other hand, he apologized to followers for the scandal that this legal conflict with the athlete has generated and exposes his little girl again.

“Sorry from the bottom of my heart for this low show. but I already see where they are going and then they will know why I tell them” wrote.

Melissa Paredes uncomfortable with how she launched “Amor y fuego”, a preview of Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Melissa Paredes denies Rodrigo Cuba

Melissa Paredes will appear this Monday, May 23 on “America today” to deny what Rodrigo Cuba will say on “Magaly TV, la firma.” Both interviews will be broadcast on the same day, but 12 hours apart.

In the preview shown, she also answers about her relationship with her daughter’s father and what really happened before, during and after the ampay.