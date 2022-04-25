Who lies and who tells the truth? Melissa Paredes She left the leadership of “America Today” after an ampay with her former dancer Anthony Aranda, while she was still married to the father of her daughter, Rodrigo Cuba. The fact shocked more than one in the Peruvian show because she and her ex-husband had different versions of what happened.

The separation of the couple has been remembered because the also host of “La banda del Chino”, Aldo Miyashiro, has been involved in a controversy after the dissemination of similar images, with the difference that no one abruptly removed him from his place of work and, on the contrary, it was he who came out to speak and said that he would be away from his television program for a while of his own free will. Given this, many have questioned the reason for the difference in treatment between one and the other.

What did Janet Barboza say about the departure of Melissa Paredes?

After all this speculation, the television presenter Janet Barboza took advantage of the space in “America today” on April 22 to clarify what was the reason -according to her version of the facts- why the production chose not to bring back actress Melissa Paredes to the screens.

In that sense, he assured: “Melissa Paredes was not separated by the images that you saw. She was given three weeks license and she should have come back to drive with us, until she fixes her things; However, what GV Producciones was clear about was that it was not going to accept her continuing a relationship with Anthony Aranda. (…) Because she was going to return to “America today” as long as she, obviously, was still alone, but no. I do not pass. She chose Anthony Aranda.”

What did Melissa Paredes answer?

Given this, the cameras of “Love and fire” did not let this event go unnoticed and took the opportunity to look for Melissa Paredes to question her about what her former co-worker, Janet Barboza, said. In this context, the model stated that nothing said was true.

“I send him a kiss and everything is totally false,” were his exact words. However, that is all that is shown in the preview video of what will be the program of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter on April 25. Apparently, more details of what he commented will be shown there.