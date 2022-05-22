Melissa Paredes gave an exclusive interview to the program “America today”, which will be broadcast next Monday, May 23. In said meeting, the Peruvian actress told Ethel Pozo everything about her breakup with ‘Gato’ Cuba, the dispute over shared possession, the ampay with Anthony Aranda and other controversies in her private life that put her, during the last months , in the eye of the storm.

One of the moments that most caught the attention of this conversation was the one in which the former television host affirms that she has always obtained her economic income on her own.

“I have worked all my life, since ‘Welcome the afternoon’” said Melissa Paredes before the cameras of “America Today”.

Upon hearing this response, Ethel Pozo was not daunted and asked her former co-worker directly “And why would he say that he paid you everything?” referring to the statements made Rodrigo Cuba in the program of Magaly Medina.

What did Rodrigo Cuba say about Melissa Paredes on Magaly’s show?

During the interview he offered for “Magaly TV, the firm”, Rodrigo Cuba He referred to his legal confrontation with his ex-partner for the possession of his daughter, his affair with Ale Venturo and the events surrounding the remembered ampay with Anthony Aranda.

The ‘Gato’ Cuba assured that Melissa Paredes did not contribute to household expenses and mentioned that she only used what she earned to pay for her extras.

“I took care of the maid, of the house (…) What she did with her money was spend on her extras because she didn’t even pay her cell phone, she didn’t pay her health insurance, she didn’t pay her car insurance. , he did not pay for the maintenance of his car, he paid for gasoline, “explained the soccer player in front of Magaly.