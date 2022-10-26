Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba surprised by appearing together on their daughter Mia’s birthday. The former husband and wife put an end to the media confrontations and are now experiencing a new stage as parents. Through Instagram, the actress dedicated an emotional message to her little girl, in which she promises that she will do everything to see her happy.

The publication has caught the attention of his followers because, since they separated, it is the first time that they have made the decision to have a good relationship for the well-being of their little girl.

As recalled, the Judiciary ordered that the minor be removed from them and be cared for by the mother of ‘Cat’ Cuba. Since then, Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba have avoided talking about their legal process on television programs.

The words of Melissa Paredes to her daughter

For her part, the former host of “America Today” assured that she will always try to make her heiress happy. In the post, she shared pictures of her birthday party and the little girl’s big smile.

“You were looking forward to your birthday so much, my love, that your dream day finally arrived. I love seeing you so happy little princess of my life! Mommy and Daddy have a mission and that is to make you and see you happy always! ! Happy 5 years, mommy’s baby. I love you forever!” she wrote.

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba celebrated their daughter’s birthday together. Photo: capture Instagram / Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba

What did Rodrigo Cuba say about his daughter’s birthday?

Rodrigo Cuba He also did the same on his Instagram account. “She The long-awaited day arrived, one more year of life, my beautiful princess, your happiness is mine. Together with your mom we will always watch over your well-being. Our mission in life is to raise you healthy and happy. So we will join forces on this mission for you,” she expressed.

Couples of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba were also at the party

The program “Magaly TV, the firm” reported that Anthony Arandapartner of Melissa Paredes, and Ale Venturo, girlfriend of ‘Gato’ Cuba, also came to the celebration of little Mia. Apparently, now everyone would have been on good terms for the welfare of the family.