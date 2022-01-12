Melissa Paredes He returned to give details about the new relationship that he has started with Anthony Aranda after his media separation from the footballer and father of his daughter, Rodrigo Cuba. The Women in Command panelist no longer avoids talking about her partner, with whom she was sheltered months ago in loving attitudes.

In addition to confirming in an exclusive interview that she has been with the dancer for a month, the actress did not hesitate to highlight the various qualities she has. As he revealed, one of the characteristics that he finds most attractive is his independence.

“I like that he is not a mother’s son who has to wait for things to serve him, that you take care of him, take the initiative,” he said.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda already had their first discussion

In addition, Melissa Paredes confessed to viewers that she has already starred in her first fight with Anthony Aranda. “We have not fought. Oh no, we did fight, but it wasn’t out of jealousy “ , he specified.

However, the television figure refused to tell the reasons that motivated the discussion: “I’m not going to tell you, I’ll tell you that another day.”

Melissa Paredes and the tender nickname she gave Anthony Aranda

Melissa Paredes no longer hides her love for Anthony Aranda and made a confession during her appearance as a panelist in Women in command this Wednesday, January 12. The actress was consulted about the name with which she refers to the dancer.