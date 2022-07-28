Melissa Paredes He will still not be able to get close to his daughter. Despite having announced days ago that the blackmail complaint filed against her by her ex-husband Rodrigo Cuba was definitively filed, the model will have to continue to respect the order of the Judiciary that has prohibited her from approaching less than 100 meters to her minor daughter.

Why will Melissa not be able to see her daughter again?

In the program d’tomorrow The lawyer Mónica Salas was present, who spoke about the legal situation of Melissa Paredes after she announced that the Public Ministry filed the lawsuit for blackmail and lawsuit for defamation filed by the father of her daughter, Rodrigo Cuba.

The presenter Karla Tarazona consulted the lawyer if after this measure the actress could approach her daughter again and obtain her possession.

“False, because in order for her to have custody of my daughter again, she must have a different behavior,” Salas replied and clarified that Cuba’s demand does not interfere with the measure imposed by the Judiciary: “This process has nothing to do with it. She is currently prevented from seeing her daughter by a judge’s order and if she does not obey her, she falls into the crime of Resistance and disobedience to authority, she can even be detained ”, he narrowed down.

26.7.2022 | Melissa Paredes’ story about the Prosecutor’s ruling. Photo: Instagram

It would take Melissa a long time to get close to her daughter

According to the lawyer, Melissa Paredes would need to wait much longer to be able to be with her daughter again, since she must prove to the Prosecutor’s Office that she has changed her behavior so that the authorities can determine that she has the ability to obtain custody. from her daughter.

“You have to correct your behavior,” said lawyer Salas. Likewise, she clarified that her advice also goes to soccer player Rodrigo Cuba.