Everything is peace and love! Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba have shown that they have matured to the point of handling their relationship very well as parents of their little girl, but nothing was easy. In order for them to reconcile, they had to go through several legal processes that came to distance her from the one she loves the most.

In the last gala of “The great show”, the artist showed what her day is like. Likewise, she detailed in what aspects she changed her relationship with the Sport Boys player today. According to what he said, it all started when the athlete asked him to talk to her for a few minutes in front of her girlfriend Ale Venturo. There they said everything and apologized, so it seems that now everything has changed for the better.