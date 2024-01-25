Melissa Paredes is in the public eye after her two-year relationship with dancer Anthony Aranda ended. In a statement, the former presenter specified that her affection for him continues and that they will continue working together, so they will be seen publicly on other occasions. Given this, Melissa has kept working and now ventures as a teacher. In this note we tell you all the details of the Paredes classes.

What course is Melissa Paredes teaching?

Through his Instagram account, Melissa shared the publication of a student in which the group of students and the actress are seen in front. In the lesson offered last Tuesday, January 23, she taught how to manage emotions. “Today I had my theater classes, learning how to manage our emotions, taught by Melissa Paredes,” she wrote.

Thus, the former presenter is giving acting lessons from her experience as an actress in various national productions such as 'Two Sisters', 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', 'Ojitos Hechiceros' and 'Junta de Neighbours'. “I loved the class, happy to learn much more at home,” it reads in the description.

Where is Melissa Paredes teaching acting classes?

In the same post, it is explained that Walls She is teaching at the dance school she recently opened with her ex-partner, Anthony Aranda. It is known that these classes opened this year.

Melissa Paredes assured that she will maintain the working relationship with Aranda, since the dance school is going from strength to strength. “Yes, of course, as you see in our stories, we continue working. We are doing incredible, thank God,” declared Trome.

What is Melissa Paredes' current sentimental situation like?

Melissa Paredes She surprised more than one by announcing the end of her romance with Anthony Aranda. However, this January 25, the program 'love and fire' showed some images that would show that they decided to give themselves a new chance and resumed their relationship.

The cameras of 'love and fire'They captured Aranda on her ex-mother-in-law's birthday. Likewise, the dancer was seen with Melissa arriving at Rodrigo Cuba's house to drop off their daughter and then continue on their way to the Paredes department.