Melissa Paredes faces difficult times. Through her social networks, the actress reported that a very close relative died of the coronavirus.

“They told me you left an hour ago and it’s so hard to believe. A few days ago there was improvement, but with this unfortunate virus it is not known”He commented on his Instagram stories.

“It is so sad not being able to accompany your body, not being able to accompany your children, not being able to be there to say goodbye as you deserve. I love you aunt! I send you a kiss to heaven! Although I still cannot believe it, I know that you are next to God. I know you are at peace. I am speechless. God give us comfort to the whole family, especially to your children, grandson and brothers ”, he added in his extensive message.

Melissa Paredes Post Photo: Instagram

The actress has not been able to accompany her family in these difficult moments due to the measures that the Government has dictated to stop the contagion caused by COVID-19.

Like Melissa Paredes, many Peruvian entertainment figures have lost family members to the coronavirus, and other artists have overcome the fearsome disease.

