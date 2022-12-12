Melissa Paredes She was uncomfortable with Ethel Pozo’s comments towards Anthony Aranda. The presenter of “América hoy” had commented on the participation of the “Activator” in the final of “El gran show”, alleging that he should not dance.

In statements to “Love and Fire”, the actress expressed her annoyance and attacked her former co-worker. “ Who is she to say if it’s right or not? Is God? Who is to judge?” He said in advance that was released on December 11.

In another moment of the video, the ex-chica reality highlighted that the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel has a double discourse with her opinions.

“’Oh, I would love for Óscar del Portal (América TV journalist who was accused of infidelity) to be here. I would like to have everyone’, but not me because I am a woman. I find it a bit sexist ”, he stated.

This is what Ethel Pozo said about the ‘Activator’

Days before the end of “El gran show”, and after learning that Melissa Paredes was going to take Anthony Aranda as her reinforcement in the last gala, Ethel Pozo pointed out that he should not appear on the program.

“I would never have brought it, I would have gone alone. It is inevitable that personal life enters, why does he take him and not another dancer? There are other very good dancers, ”she commented.

“Inevitably they want us to remember that. She has gotten there without him, she has been able to shine alone, ”added Pozo.

Did Ethel Pozo and Melissa Paredes resume their friendship?

In the semifinal of “El gran show”, Ethel Pozo and Melissa Paredes starred in an emotional moment on the dance floor. In front of the cameras, they gave each other a long hug after a year of having moved away through the ‘ampay’ with the ‘Activator’.

Melissa Paredes and Ethel Pozo hugged at the last gala of “El gran show”, Photo: composition LR/América TV

“I think things happen, time is like that. I don’t know if she had to happen, but I knew a wonderful Melissa when we were friends… and I think that’s always going to happen. (…) Perhaps our paths separated, they went the other way, but there is always a beautiful memory, “said the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.