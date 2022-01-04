Melissa Paredes He has expressed his happiness through his social networks, since, after a week, he will finally be able to be with his little daughter again, the result of the relationship that the model maintained with Rodrigo Cuba.

As is known, the girl spent end of the year parties with the footballer, and the former host of America today with the dancer Anthony Aranda.

From their stories of InstagramMelissa Paredes dedicated a tender message to her only daughter and the emotion that overwhelms her knowing that in a short time they will meet again.

“I miss you, my mother’s baby; finally tomorrow (Wednesday, January 5) together. Seven days without you and he’s already giving me everything. I love you infinite ”, he wrote.

Melissa Paredes eager to meet her daughter again. Photo: Melissa Paredes / Instagram

Melissa Paredes and her message after image diffusion with Anthony Aranda

After the Instarándula account shared the images of Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda celebrating New Years. The model took to her social networks to send a message of reflection.

“When Jesus was on the cross, you were in his heart,” he noted.

The thoughtful message of Melissa Paredes. Photo: Melissa Paredes / Instagram

Melissa Paredes sad because she spent the New Year away from her daughter

Melissa Paredes commented to her followers that her happiness to receive 2022 would not be complete, since her daughter had to stay under the care of her father, soccer player Rodrigo Cuba.

“My happiness would be infinite if I had you by my side every day, but once a wise man told me: ‘You can’t have everything in life.’ Yet God told me: ‘She is always in your heart.’ I love you infinite, baby, “he wrote in his networks.