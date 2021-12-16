Reconciliation in sight or good relationship as parents? Actress Melissa Paredes and soccer player Rodrigo Cuba were seen with their youngest daughter walking in a park after getting divorced a few weeks ago. The images were broadcast by the program Amor y fuego, showing a preview of what will be seen on the program today, Wednesday, December 15.

Apparently, the relationship between the parents is calmer and they try to take everything for the good of their little girl; since, it is she who is observed between the two of them. Details are not known as of yet.

The video and photos can be interpreted as the beginning of a cordial relationship between Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba, who a few days ago inaugurated the Don filetón by Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva.

Melissa Paredes received the second dose against COVID-19

Former reality girl Melissa Paredes shared through her social networks the exact moment she was inoculated with the second dose against COVID-19.

The weeks between her first and second dose is because after the first part of the immunization, the actress became infected with the COVID-19 virus and had to save reasonable time to continue with her process.

After several months, Melissa Paredes already has her second dose. Photo: Melissa Paredes / Instagram

Rodrigo Cuba starred in the calendar in Everyone’s mouth

The Sport Boys player, Rodrigo Cuba, appeared on the program En boca de todos surprising more than one because the soccer player has always remained distant from the entertainment programs, but it seems that this changed after their separation.

Thus, the hosts of América Televisión took the opportunity to show him a photograph of him starring in a month of the 2021 calendar In everyone’s mouth.