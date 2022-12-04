No more differences between Melissa Paredes Y Rodrigo Cuba for the well-being of little Mia. They both continued with their love life and their work projects, but they do not stop worrying about the happiness of their youngest daughter; For this reason, the ex-spouses agreed on how they will spend the next festive dates.

Melissa Paredes continues to give her best in “El gran show” and, this Saturday, December 3, the model will have Brunella Torpoco as reinforcement, for which she gave details of her participation in the reality show and her private life to GV Producciones .

With whom will the daughter of Melissa Paredes and “Gato” Cuba spend the holidays?

In the middle of this conversation, Melissa Paredes indicated how hard she has been working in the rehearsals of “El gran show” to take the cup home: “Every day I leave my baby at school and then rehearse all day , to reach the final in excellent condition, without sentence”.

In addition, she commented that she and Rodrigo Cuba agreed on how they will organize themselves so that their youngest daughter spends the New Year’s festivities next to both of them: “I love hosting the holidays at home, and this year my daughter will be on the 24th (of December) with Rodrigo, and on the 25th, with me, and New Year we will also be together, we want to go to the beach. and Anthony? I imagine he will be with us too.”

Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes leave their legal problems behind and celebrate their daughter’s birthday. Photo: @MelissaParedes/Instagram

Melissa Paredes is not bothered by criticism from her peers

In addition, they asked him about the last discussion he had with Gino Pesaressi live, at which time the model called him a favorite before the production of “The Big Show”. Faced with her comment, she responded: “I think that the name ‘favorite’ is a resource that colleagues are using as a strategy, so they want to put pressure on it, but, in the end, this doesn’t work. I don’t feel favored or conceited, I am reaching the semifinal with my effort, and I will reach the final by working hard. We are all rehearsing a lot and here it will be like in football, goals that you don’t score, goals that score against you”.

Gino Pesaressi and Melissa Paredes had a tense live discussion. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

Melissa Paredes hopes to party with Anthony Aranda

In the same way, the model does not intend to leave Anthony Aranda aside. During the conversation, Melissa Paredes also clarified that “(I will spend Christmas) at home with the family. I love receiving it at home, and this year my daughter will be with Rodrigo on December 24, and on the 25th, with me, and New Year we will also be together, ”she said. In addition, in the case of her current partner, she only commented: “I imagine that she will also be with us.”