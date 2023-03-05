The driver Melissa Paredes and the soccer player Rodrigo Cuba seem more united than ever for the sake of their little daughter.

The differences between Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba they were left behind, since both can be seen in a new facet, erasing memories about shady episodes marked by accusations and lawsuits. On this occasion, the host of “Préndete” was absent from the program on Wednesday, March 1, which caused great confusion. However, the model also shared a photograph next to Rodrigo Cuba and his daughter in a classroom. Apparently, together they had separated that date to take the minor to school.

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba look closer than ever

Melissa Paredes used her official Instagram account to share a post with Rodrigo Cuba. “Happy 1st day of school to our little princess. We love you and we will continue working together for you and for you, we love seeing you so happy! May this be a wonderful year”, reads the description of the tender images.

Melissa Paredes, Anthony Aranda and Rodrigo Cuba caught together on the beach

According to the images posted on the Instarándula website, Samuel Suárez, Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda were seen with Rodrigo Cuba at the El Bosque de la Playa club, located in the Punta Negra resort.

In the audiovisual material, the soccer player can be seen next to his mother and brother, while Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda follow behind. The curious thing was not seeing the daughter shared by both characters, nor Ale Venturo.

Melissa Paredes says she doesn’t like soccer players: “I don’t know what happened to me”

Melisas Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba were one of the most media couples. As a result of her love, a little girl was born who is starting a new time at school today. Surprisingly, the host of “Préndete” recently revealed, in an interview with “Teledeportes”, that she does not like soccer players. “I don’t know what happened to me, but life is like that,” said the model, referring to Rodrigo Cuba.

Melissa Paredes maintained a long marriage with Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: Composition LR/Melissa Paredes/Instagram

However, he later clarified that he does not regret having been with Rodrigo Cuba, because the product of their love was born the person he loves the most in this world: “Things happen for a reason, I have a wonderful daughter.”