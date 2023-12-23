Melissa Paredes She was very grateful for the opportunity that the production of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' gave her to play 'Patty', the girlfriend and future wife of Joel Gonzales played by Erick Elera. Little by little the actress stole the hearts of thousands of followers of the successful América Televisión series, which is why she dedicated a few words to her now former colleagues.

Melissa Paredes in 'AFHS'. Photo: capture from América TV

What did Melissa Paredes say after leaving 'At the bottom there is room'?

Through her Instagram account, the former host posted a short video accompanied by a few lines of gratitude to the 'AFHS' team, especially to Erick Elera: “With this little reel I say a fond farewell to 'Patty', who ultimately came into my life at the perfect time, because all of God's plans are always perfect. Never before, never after. Thanks to Erick Elera for being a great colleague, I admire you and love you as well as all the actors from 'AFHS' who welcomed me with open arms. Thank you for letting me be a part,” reads the message.

Why didn't Joel Gonzales and 'Patty' get married?

He planted her at the altar! Joel did not say 'yes, I accept' when he was about to join his life with that of 'Patty' Pichilingüe. The popular 'Legend' followed his heart and He went in search of Macarena in order to prevent her from marrying her fiancé, 'Mike' Miller. By fleeing from her, she left her girlfriend devastated, who cried uncontrollably next to her mother and her mother-in-law, 'Charito'.

Joel did not prevent Macarena and 'Mike's wedding. Photo: LR composition/capture from América TV

Joel got on his motorcycle taxi, but he arrived late and was able to see how 'Maca' did marry 'Gringo Atrasador'. Young Gonzales was devastated. Minutes later he confessed his feelings to Diego Montalbán's sister, but she asked him that their relationship as friends never end and she ruled out any type of romantic relationship with him.

