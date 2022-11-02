Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba have starred in a whole series of controversies since the announcement of their separation; however, all this seems to have been forgotten. Now, the former host of “America Today” and the Sport Boys footballer are leading the party in the best possible way, since both have the same goal: to prioritize the health and emotional well-being of their daughter.

It is so, last Tuesday, November 1, the ex-husbands celebrated the birthday of little Mia next to their current partners, Ale Venturo and Anthony Aranda. In addition, they shared photos and videos of what the luxurious party was through their respective Instagram accounts.

How was the party with Melissa, Rodrigo, Ale and Anthony?

In the images broadcast on social networks, Melissa Paredes and her daughter can be seen while enjoying a magic show. At another point, the actress records how the ‘Activator’ carries a large crepe butterfly that was part of the decoration of the event.

On the other hand, it is observed Rodrigo Cuba posing next to Ale Venturo and Valery Revello, ex-girlfriend of Sergio Peña. During the celebration, the ‘Cat’ Cuba also showed his great love for his little girl by daring to dance in front of everyone, and then distribute the gifts of the piñata.

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba meet for their daughter

The last Tuesday, October 25, Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba met again at a family reunion for their daughter’s birthday and promised to work hard for the girl’s care.

“The long-awaited day has come, one more year of life, my beautiful princess. Your happiness is mine. Together with your mother we will always watch over your well-being”, wrote the ‘Gato’ Cuba on Instagram.

For her part, the protagonist of “Ojitos hechiceros” commented: “Daddy and mommy have a mission and that is to make you and see you always happy.”