An unexpected reunion took place at the last gala of “El gran show”, when Ethel Well entered the dance floor and approached to greet all the participants of the program, including Melissa Paredes. The ex-companions of “América hoy” met again face to face, after several months apart.

The statements of Melissa Paredes and Ethel Pozo will be issued before those of Rodrigo Cuba and Magaly Medina. Photo: LR composition/capture America TV

The hug of Melissa Paredes and Ethel Pozo

On the night of Saturday, December 3, Ethel Well, along with his other “América Hoy” castmates, made a guest appearance on the set of “América Hoy.” In the middle of the presentation, Gisela Valcárcel invited her daughter in front of her to greet Melissa Paredeswho couldn’t help but be moved at the time.

It only took a few seconds for both of them to come together in a big hug and break up after meeting again after several months. As is known, the Peruvian figures distanced themselves after the ampay starring Anthony Aranda and the now member of “El gran show”.

“ There is no need to cry, because the last time we saw each other I cried a lot. So, well, I think that sometimes reality surpasses everything. I think we didn’t think we’d see each other here, but here we are,” said the host of América TV.

Did Ethel Pozo turn her back on Melissa Paredes?

After the statements of Melissa Paredesin which she refuses to visit the set of “America Today”, as she assures that they did not support her in difficult moments, Ethel Well spoke out about it and sent a strong message.