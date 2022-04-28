Melissa Paredes, who was harshly criticized for starting a relationship with Anthony Aranda, left the controversy behind and is now completely focused on her artistic career. The former host of “America today” has just returned to acting at the hands of Carlos Alcantaraprotagonist of the saga “Asu mare”.

Last Monday, April 25, Tondero released the trailer for the new movie “Just like me”, starring the popular Alcántara and Daniela Camaiora. However, many passed by were surprised to see the participation of the former host of “America today”.

turns out Melissa Paredes appeared in some scenes of the advance of this comedy. In the images she was seen sharing intimate scenes with Carlos Alcantara.

Why did Melissa Paredes walk away from TV?

Melissa Paredes was separated from the leadership of “America Today” after the ampay she starred in with Anthony Aranda when she was still the wife of Rodrigo Cuba. This also caused the model to lose some sponsors, which she announced through her social and commercial networks. Also, as a result of the load she received from her, she only appeared before cameras to talk about her divorce with the soccer player, and she put aside her work on television.

Who is Melissa Paredes?

Melissa Paredes is a Peruvian actress, model and television host. She has starred in the novels “Two Sisters”, “Sorcerer Eyes”. As for cinema, she participated in “Is he my girlfriend? and “Just like me”. The influencer herself also ventured into the theater with “Ojitos hechiceros: el musical”, “Fairies, never stop dreaming” and “Aleteo Alelé: a fairy tale for Christmas”.

Melissa Paredes in “Two Sisters” Photo: Instagram

Who is Anthony Aranda?

Anthony Aranda Barrera is a 34-year-old Peruvian dancer and choreographer. Throughout his career, he has come to work with important figures from the Peruvian show business, including Yahaira Plasencia, Daniela Darcourt and Leslie Shaw.

Although he was already known in the artistic world, Aranda’s name became popular after Magaly Medina revealed an ampay in which he appeared together with Melissa Paredes in a van.

Anthony Aranda is a 34-year-old professional choreographer. Photo: Anthony Aranda/Facebook

Melissa Paredes wants to return to the small screen

During an interview on the program “En boca de todos”, on Tuesday, April 19, the model expressed her desire to return to host a program or participate in a play or television series. “Throughout my entire career, I think I’ve been on television for 10 years now. Thank God I have had many opportunities, and I hope they continue to come both in driving and acting. (…) I would like to be in driving, in the cinema, the theater, ”she asserted.

The end of her marriage to Rodrigo Cuba

In October 2021, shortly after her ampay with Anthony Aranda was announced, Melissa Paredes announced the end of her marriage to Rodrigo Cuba through a statement on her social networks.

“Since the last week of September, Rodrigo and I decided to end our romantic relationship; however, we have reached a very good end between the two. We are and will always be very good friends.