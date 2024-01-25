Did they come back? Melissa Paredes shocked more than one by announcing the breakup of her engagement with dancer Anthony Aranda. The exact reason that led the couple to separate is not known, but she anticipated that they would continue to be seen together due to the dance academy they have; However, they would have another type of approach, in addition to work. For 'love and fire', the couple would have resumed their relationship.

Melissa Paredes and the 'Activator' are seen together. Photo: LR composition/Willax captures

Are Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda back?

The cameras of 'love and fire'they caught the 'Activator' on his ex-mother-in-law's birthday as if nothing had happened. Hours later, he was seen with the model arriving at 'Gato' Cuba's house to drop off their daughter and then continue on their way to Melissa Paredes' apartment.

It was not until the next morning that the couple was seen leaving and were 'striked' inside the white van where for the first time they were caught giving – what appeared to be – a kiss.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda finish. Photo: LR composition/Instagram by Melissa Paredes/Instagram by Anthony Aranda

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda ended their relationship

It is not knownExactly what motivated Melissa to write the statement announcing her breakup with Anthony Aranda, but they continue working at their dance academy. “In my capacity as a public figure and in order to avoid misunderstandings,I make known my sentimental separation with Anthony Aranda“Wrote Paredes in the first part of the publication.

How did the relationship between Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda begin?

It was an ampay from Magaly Medina that revealed the romance that Melissa and the 'Activator' had. The ampay was full of controversy, since it was assumed that she had a relationship with 'Gato' Cuba, but it was some time later that the couple decided to make it official. They even got engaged to be married.

