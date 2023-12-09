Melissa Paredes She is going through one of her best moments together with Anthony Aranda and not only in the love sphere. The ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ actress shared on social media her satisfaction at having achieved one of the awards they longed for most when they decided to take the next step in their relationship by opening their own dance school. They celebrate the reward after the immense effort they put into this business idea.

What award did Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda receive?

The dancing couple Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda shared on their social networks the recognition they obtained for their successful dance company U Move Dance Studio. The Peruvian Association of Businessmen awarded them the El Despertar award for business excellence 2023 for their innovation and quality in the artistic field.

“Happy and grateful for this award. UMOVE continues to grow. Thank you to all our students and their parents for trusting us! Let’s go for more, partner Anthony Aranda”reads in their Instagram stories.

What is the relationship between Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda like?

Some days ago, Melissa Paredes He shared with his followers a tender video in which he appears with Anthony Aranda and his little daughter. They put up the Christmas tree at their house and showed they were united in this time of peace and love.

“This is what I call teamwork. The most beautiful thing about putting together Christmas at home and that brings back memories for me since I was little is this, putting up the nativity scene, covering up the little boy Jesus and putting together the tree listening to Christmas music. The family together and finally light the tree, let that magic of Christmas surround you with love and yes, I am a big fan of Christmas. Tell me, have you put up your tree yet?” he said.

Melissa Paredes enjoys her family time to the fullest. Photo: Instagram

