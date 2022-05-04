By Omar Coca/ URPI-LR.

They celebrate their return to acting. After several months of his famous ampay, Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda were seen together enjoying the presentation that the singer Diego Val offered on Tuesday night at Bazar, a well-known restaurant in Miraflores.

Exclusively for La República, Melissa said that she is very excited about her participation in the national film “Igualita a mí”, together with Carlos Alcántara, with whom it was known she recorded scenes of erotic content.

“Very happy, do not miss this film that has great actors. How nice that Peruvian cinema continues to grow, that there are more and more platforms that bet on us”, said the former beauty queen, who did not hide her passion for acting.

They didn’t break up throughout the show

Anthony said he is proud of his achievements. Smiling and very affectionate, the couple did not stop looking at each other while they talked in a group with other characters who came to see the show. Yes, no alcohol. He passed it on with her soda and Melissa next to a bottle of water.

Respect criticism from detractors

Regarding criticism on networks and television, the former beauty queen was forceful. “Everyone is as they are, everyone has the right to think what they want, I respect them a lot. I’m not a gold coin to please everyone. What I do like is my work, it is the most important thing. There yes, they can love my characters”.

No grudges against Tomás Angulo

She also spoke about the incident with Dr. Tomás Angulo, who apologized after calling her a “bandit” by the ampay. “I am very ‘fresh’, zero rancor in my heart, good vibes. I prefer not to touch that subject because they are already past and I am in another stage of my life, “she pointed out.

hope to do theater

Asked if they would have proposed to be in the new season of There is room in the backgroundMelissa said no, but that she would like to later on after she resumed her acting classes.

“I am focused on my work, I was recently in an acting seminar and focused on what I love. I would love to be in At the bottom there is room, not right now but later who knows, I am ready for anything. I love to explore acting, I would love to do theater this year, I hope the opportunity is given, it is something that I would like to do this year, have face to face with the public, “she added.