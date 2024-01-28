The recent separation between actress Melissa Paredes and dancer Anthony Aranda, announced a few days ago through a statement on social networks, seems to have taken an unexpected turn. This Saturday, both were captured sharing moments on a beach in Lima, which sparked speculation about the current state of their relationship. What happened? Find out in the following note.

What happened between Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda?

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda were recorded by a user, who then sent the images to the portal Instarándula. Celebrities can be seen enjoying the sun and the beach, wearing swimsuits and walking among vacationers. This sudden public meeting has caught the attention of many Internet users, especially after the joint statement in which they announced their separation.

In previous statements, the actress of 'There is room at the bottom He had assured that the breakup occurred on good terms and that, despite the sentimental separation, they would continue to be seen together at events related to their work. However, his presence at social events has raised doubts about a possible reconciliation.

Until now, neither Melissa Paredes nor the choreographer have offered any type of additional comment about their current situation or whether they resumed their romance, despite strong rumors indicating that they had already solved their problems and that they would be together again.

How did Melissa Paredes announce her separation?

Last Friday, January 19, social platforms and local entertainment came to a standstill after the statement issued by Melissa Paredes, in which she announced the end of her romantic relationship withthe dancer Anthony Aranda. Nobody expected this separation, because both were expected to get married after the 'Activator' asked the model to marry him during his trip to Disney.

Melissa Paredes had confirmed her separation from Anthony Aranda. Photo: Instagram capture/Melissa Paredes

The model also published a short text broadcast on Instagram, in which she revealed that her romance with the person she knew was her partner would no longer continue. She stressed that she“keep affection and respect after the good times shared”.

“In my capacity as a public figure and in order to avoid misunderstandings, I make known my sentimental separation with Anthony Aranda, a person for whom I have affection and respect after the good times shared. It is likely that you will still see us together, since we share ties jobs that will follow their own course. That's all, thank you,” reads their Instagram stories.

Did Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda reconcile?

On the night of Friday, January 26, Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda surprised everyone by appearing together again with a background song that talks about heartbreak, which it seemed they were both dedicated to.

“Sometimes, for such simple things, we make such drastic decisions. But, don't worry, we are working together on it. It is not necessary to invent so many bad things; but, anyway, thank you for your concern. Anthony Aranda, I missed you,” was the message that Melissa dedicated to the dancer.

