Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Melissa Ortiz, the Colombian who shone at Messi’s presentation in Miami

July 18, 2023
in Sports
melissa ortiz

Melissa Ortiz, next to the stars.

The former soccer player had a privileged place during the event.

In the midst of the excitement that was flooding Miami due to the arrival of Lionel Messi Being part of Inter in that city, the Argentine player appeared before thousands of people who came to celebrate the new contract.

The Argentine star set foot on the field around 8:10 p.m. and the support of the fans dazzled those attending the DRV PNK stadium located in Fort Lauderdale, some 50 km north of Miami.

The 36-year-old player appeared wearing a white shirt and although his speech was short, he managed to fill the attendees of such an important event for South Florida with emotion.

A privileged Colombian

In the middle of the event, a Colombian woman was present during the presentation ceremony and was the former soccer player Melissa Ortiz.

Ortiz, who lives in the United States and works at Fox, was part of the staff that participated in the presentation. In fact, The Colombian was one of the co-hosts of the event and had the responsibility of welcoming the star.

On his Twitter profile, Ortiz thanked the shareholders of Inter Miami for giving him this opportunity: “First of all, I am incredibly grateful to @davidbeckham, @jorgemas and Jose Mas for a historic moment that they, along with everyone involved, made possible in Miami. I was born and raised in South Florida… an area with a lot of potential, full of culture, soccer and Latinos.”

Reporting of vetoes

Melissa played in her sports career for KR Reykjavik, in Iceland; Boston Breakers, in the United States, and Cúcuta Deportivo, in the local league.

She was a player for the Colombian National Team in the 2010 U-20 World Cup. Later, the player stopped attending the calls, being one of the soccer players who denounced being victims of a veto in the selected team.

SPORTS

