Melissa Paredes Y Rodrigo Cuba left their grudges in the past after several months of being legally confronted by possession and problems around their daughter in common. Recently, the ex-partner met again to celebrate the 5th birthday of her little girl.

As it is recalled, as a result of their media lawsuit, the model and the soccer player were forced by government entities to take family therapy for the emotional well-being of their little girl. In this context, Rodrigo Cuba told the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” that they would not see a confrontation between him and Melissa Paredes again. “That will never happen again (…) My daughter’s birthday is the most important thing,” he said.

Melissa Paredes supports the position of Rodrigo Cuba

Regarding her words, Melissa was in favor of her descendant’s father’s thinking and assured that their purpose as parents is that there are no more misunderstandings or fights that could harm their offspring. Likewise, she indicated that they would always have to see each other’s faces and talk about the decisions they make regarding the minor.

“That we can talk like two civilized dads who sit down to talk about any topic that may happen, because we have a daughter and we will always have different topics. and we have to sit down to talk, to talk, to reach an agreement, and we already understood it, by force, but we understood it”, he declared for a press release from GV Producciones.

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba celebrated their daughter’s birthday. Photo: Instagram / Melissa Paredes

Melissa thanks Ale Venturo for support

At another time, shortly after completing 11 months of relationship with Anthony Aranda, Melissa maintained that he would dance “complements her perfectly” and that he has been a great support throughout his past quarrel with Rodrigo Cuba.

On the footballer’s side, the participant of “The Great Show” could not fail to mention the great support that Ale Venturo has meant for him. “ I think we have two people by our side, each one, who give us that support, that support and that confidence for us to be able to play a good role as parents. ”, he added.

Melissa Paredes was grateful for Ale Venturo’s support throughout her media and legal confrontation with Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: Composition/Melissa Paredes/Ale Venturo/Instagram

The tender message from Melissa Paredes to her daughter

As a result of the celebration party in honor of the heiress of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba, the model used her social platforms to share postcards of the meeting and, in addition, dedicated a few words to her little girl.

“You were looking forward to your birthday so much, my love, that your dream day finally arrived. I love seeing you so happy little princess of my life! Mommy and Daddy have a mission and that is to make you and see you always happy! Melissa wrote in her post description.

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba celebrated their daughter’s birthday together. Photo: capture Instagram / Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba

This was the reunion of Melissa and Rodrigo on their daughter’s birthday

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba saw each other again on the day of the celebration of the birth of their little daughter. Through their social networks, both shared excerpts from what the family reunion was. In the video clips, it was possible to visualize part of the decoration, which had a mermaid theme and was in pastel tones.

The member of “EGS” also showed the dress that her heiress wore to the party and the souvenirs that she bought for her guests.