The famous and beloved actress Melissa McCarthy is often the victim of the haters, who judge and insult her for her weight

Melissa McCarthy she is one of the most loved actresses. She is a producer, writer and star of numerous Hollywood blockbusters. The star and husband Ben Falcone, whom she married in 2005, are considered one of the funniest and most real couples in the entertainment world.

But like many who live in the spotlight, Melissa McCarthy is often the victim of unpleasant comments about his weight.

The haters on social media, but also people who are part of the entertainment world. Several years ago, a movie critic he turned to the actress, speaking of a “Melissa McCarthy the size of a tractor” And “A gimmick comedian who devoted her short career to being obese and obnoxious with equal success.”

Ben Falconein response to all those who allow themselves to criticize and judge his wife, has always shown the great love that unites them, accompanying loving and proud phrases with photos of the woman who has made him happy for years:

I am so lucky to be married to someone so smart, kind, beautiful and insanely funny.

The same actress, after the criticisms received, wanted express his thoughts.

I’ve gone from every size out there. When I was 20 I was fit, but I didn’t appreciate it. You know I had an L I was thinking, why can’t I be an S or an M?

A person who wallows in so much hate pities me. I thought he must be an unhappy person, while I am very happy. I can smile every day thanks to my husband and my little girls.