Melissa Martínez would have a new suitor: “I’ve been waiting for her all my life”

The sports presenter Melissa Martinez It has been in the news in recent months due to its separation from the Uruguayan soccer player Matías Mier.

Although Mier is no longer in the country, his shadow is still present in different entertainment media. Not surprisingly, those who follow Martínez’s life return to him as a turning point.

The presenter, as has been known, is single. And this situation has aroused the interest of different soccer players, who spare no intention of conquest. That of Mayer Candelo, the most recent.

‘My problems were queens like Melissa’

Martínez spoke in his stories about the rumors of his love life. Photo: Capture stories from @Melissamartíneza

The now coach participated in a talk in which the journalist Melissa Martínez was present about the mistakes that soccer players make in their careers and assured that he was never affected by issues of indiscipline, alcohol or excessive nightlife, and instead he did suffer on his own Women’s.



“I was never caught on the subject of drinks, staying up late and on the street … One of my problems was queens like Melissa. But my theme was never that of a drink or of the night ”he said in the VBar of ‘Caracol Radio’.

Addressing the journalist, he said that this stage ended: “The good thing is that I no longer do it because I am waiting for the official queen, the one in blue.”

The comment managed to make Melissa nervous, who finally dodged the subject with good humor and moved on to another matter.

It is worth remembering that it is not the first time that Candelo has flirted with Martínez on the air, since he had previously told him: “I’ve been waiting my whole life, and I’ll keep waiting for it”.

“Among the requirements there is one that Mayer can no longer meet: no soccer, no soccer shoes,” Martínez had said.

