Saturday, March 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Melissa Martínez would have a new suitor: “I’ve been waiting for her all my life”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Melissa Martínez would have a new suitor: “I’ve been waiting for her all my life”


close

Melissa Martinez

The presenter Melissa Martínez.

Photo:

Instagram: @melissamartineza

Host Melissa Martinez.

The journalist, divorced from Mier, became nervous about the soccer man’s words.

The sports presenter Melissa Martinez It has been in the news in recent months due to its separation from the Uruguayan soccer player Matías Mier.

Although Mier is no longer in the country, his shadow is still present in different entertainment media. Not surprisingly, those who follow Martínez’s life return to him as a turning point.

The presenter, as has been known, is single. And this situation has aroused the interest of different soccer players, who spare no intention of conquest. That of Mayer Candelo, the most recent.

See also  Matías Mier: unexpected reason why he would have separated from Melissa Martínez

(Do not stop reading: Piqué explodes: “obscene signs” and “close to running over” a pro-Shakira reporter).

‘My problems were queens like Melissa’

Martínez spoke in his stories about the rumors of his love life.

Photo:

Capture stories from @Melissamartíneza

The now coach participated in a talk in which the journalist Melissa Martínez was present about the mistakes that soccer players make in their careers and assured that he was never affected by issues of indiscipline, alcohol or excessive nightlife, and instead he did suffer on his own Women’s.

“I was never caught on the subject of drinks, staying up late and on the street … One of my problems was queens like Melissa. But my theme was never that of a drink or of the night ”he said in the VBar of ‘Caracol Radio’.

Addressing the journalist, he said that this stage ended: “The good thing is that I no longer do it because I am waiting for the official queen, the one in blue.”

The comment managed to make Melissa nervous, who finally dodged the subject with good humor and moved on to another matter.

It is worth remembering that it is not the first time that Candelo has flirted with Martínez on the air, since he had previously told him: “I’ve been waiting my whole life, and I’ll keep waiting for it”.

See also  Did Melissa Martinez disappoint? They reveal photos in Soho and fill it with criticism

“Among the requirements there is one that Mayer can no longer meet: no soccer, no soccer shoes,” Martínez had said.

More news

FOOTBALL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Melissa #Martínez #suitor #Ive #waiting #life

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukraine asked the EU to send it 250,000 artillery shells per month

Ukraine asked the EU to send it 250,000 artillery shells per month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result