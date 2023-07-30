Sunday, July 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Melissa Martínez, to the hospital in the Women’s World Cup: journalist’s health breakdown

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Melissa Martínez, to the hospital in the Women’s World Cup: journalist’s health breakdown

Close


Close

Melissa Martinez

Melissa Martinez, in Sydney.

Photo:

Instagram of Melissa Martinez

Melissa Martinez, in Sydney.

The presenter had to go to the hospital emergency room.

See also  Truth Commission in Colombia denounces theft of interview material to alias 'Otoniel'

Melissa Martínez, one of the most popular sports presenters in Colombia, had to go to the emergency room in a hospital in Sydney, just moments before the match between the women’s team and Germany, for the second date of the group stage of the tournament.

Melissa Martínez, in a hospital in Australia

Photo:

Instagram: @melissamartineza

The presenter had a health breakdown before the game. Because of the pain, he had to go to the hospital and spend more than six hours.

“My God of my life, sir…, I’ll tell you why I have more than six hours in the clinic,” Martínez recounted on his networks.

The presenter, as has been known, had a dislocation in one of her toes on her right foot.

Fortunately, after several diagnostic tests, a fracture was ruled out.

The journalist was able to attend the match between Colombia and Germany, with orthopedic support.

(See The great goals: Colombia beat Germany in the Women’s World Cup! The feat of the Women’s National Team).

The great triumph of Colombia against Germany

Colombia won with goals from Linda Caicedo and Manuela Vanegas.

See also  The Debate - Colombia: Are the reforms of the "Government of Change" falling due to recent scandals?

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Melissa #Martínez #hospital #Womens #World #Cup #journalists #health #breakdown

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Video. Hacker spoke about the dangers of Worldcoin cryptocurrency

Video. Hacker spoke about the dangers of Worldcoin cryptocurrency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result