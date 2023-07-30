Melissa Martínez, to the hospital in the Women’s World Cup: journalist’s health breakdown

Melissa Martínez, one of the most popular sports presenters in Colombia, had to go to the emergency room in a hospital in Sydney, just moments before the match between the women’s team and Germany, for the second date of the group stage of the tournament.

Melissa Martínez, in a hospital in Australia

Photo: Instagram: @melissamartineza

The presenter had a health breakdown before the game. Because of the pain, he had to go to the hospital and spend more than six hours.

“My God of my life, sir…, I’ll tell you why I have more than six hours in the clinic,” Martínez recounted on his networks.

The presenter, as has been known, had a dislocation in one of her toes on her right foot.

Fortunately, after several diagnostic tests, a fracture was ruled out.

The journalist was able to attend the match between Colombia and Germany, with orthopedic support.

The great goals: Colombia beat Germany in the Women's World Cup! The feat of the Women's National Team

The great triumph of Colombia against Germany

Colombia won with goals from Linda Caicedo and Manuela Vanegas.

