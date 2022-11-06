Melissa Martínez: this will be her hot photos for Soho magazine

Melissa Martinezthe Colombian sports journalist, who has shaken social networks for her separation from the footballer matias wedr, has news that has its followers waiting.

Melissa confirmed a few days ago that she will appear with a photo shoot in Soho magazine. “In the next printed edition…”, said the VBar of Caracol Radio, one of her spaces.

Since then great expectation has been generated. She hadn’t wanted to give details, because of her non-disclosure agreement with the magazine, but after the photo shoot, she spoke up.

list the photos

The presenter confirmed to all her followers that the photo session had already taken place and explained that beyond sensuality, there will be subtlety and sweetness.

“I am finishing the afternoon of photos. It was spectacular for us. I am not going to anticipate much, but everything seemed to me to be very nice, very subtle, very sweet and feminine”, assured Melissa in her networks.

He added that he cannot tell much about what has been done. “I liked it a lot. Many have asked me, but I can’t tell you much.”

So his followers must wait for the magazine to go on the market with this publication, which is already expected to be a success.

