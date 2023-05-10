Melissa Martínez is back in the news. The sports presenter, currently on ‘ESPN’ Colombia’, has appeared in the entertainment media in recent months due to her separation from Matías Mier, a former Santa Fe player.

Martínez, quite popular in the country, has chosen to try to stay out of rumors that relate her to other players. And although she has said that in her plans now she is not establishing a sentimental bond with a soccer player, The presenter stated that she has “stayed cold” when she saw certain players.

Melissa Martínez: “They were good”

Host Melissa Martinez. Photo: Instagram: @melissamartineza

In an interview published in the last few hours on the Junior de Barranquilla communication channels, Martínez was carried away by emotion and left one or another confession.

Sandra Escudero, her interlocutor, was ‘spicy’ from the beginning.

“You have had the opportunity to see, very closely, international players who impacted you for some reason…”, he told him.

Martínez, without fuss, launched between laughs: “Because they were good…, too.”

‘They were perfect’

The sports journalist assured that the vacancy needs someone willing to accompany her on her travels. Photo: Instagram: @melissamartineza

Later, in the talk, Martínez recalled when he met several Real Madrid players, at the time when James Rodríguez from Cucuta played there.

“There comes a part where Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos are on my right. I have interviewed many players on the ground floor; I have interviewed ‘Leo’ Messi, Kolo Touré, many important players in the world (…) But when the two of them faced each other, they looked like wax dolls, they were perfect”, he recalled.

Thus, the Spanish defender and the German midfielder were left with a label: ‘The players who left Melissa Martínez cold’.

