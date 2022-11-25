Melissa Martínez reacts to courtship rumors: “I am in a new stage”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Melissa Martinez
@Melissa Martinez
Melissa Martinez
The presenter, a trend due to her photos in a magazine, “was left out of pods.”
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 24, 2022, 07:04 PM
Melissa Martinez It does not stop being news in the country. After the expectation unleashed by the photographs of her in a men’s magazine, the well-known presenter continues to give people something to talk about from Qatar, where she is covering the World Cup.
Martínez, who has been very active on social networks, was linked by some entertainment media with Dekko, a Colombian reggaeton singer.
Although said information never showed further evidence, the presenter herself decided to come out and say what is happening.
“I am in a new stage of my life”he cried.
‘I’m in a new phase’
“I am having an incredible time on this trip, Dekko is my partner on this wonderful adventure in Qatar. I am surprised by what I have read in some media. You have the right to say what you feel”, Martínez said in a video posted on his social networks.
“Many times one remains silent to avoid conflicts. They are over, it is time to understand that I am in a new stage of my life,” he added.
“Stop inventing boyfriends for me, leave me alone”, concluded.
SPORTS
November 24, 2022, 07:04 PM
