Melissa Martínez reacts to courtship rumors: “I am in a new stage”

Melissa Martinez It does not stop being news in the country. After the expectation unleashed by the photographs of her in a men’s magazine, the well-known presenter continues to give people something to talk about from Qatar, where she is covering the World Cup.

Martínez, who has been very active on social networks, was linked by some entertainment media with Dekko, a Colombian reggaeton singer.

Although said information never showed further evidence, the presenter herself decided to come out and say what is happening.

“I am in a new stage of my life”he cried.

Photo: Instagram Melissa Martinez

“I am having an incredible time on this trip, Dekko is my partner on this wonderful adventure in Qatar. I am surprised by what I have read in some media. You have the right to say what you feel”, Martínez said in a video posted on his social networks.

“Many times one remains silent to avoid conflicts. They are over, it is time to understand that I am in a new stage of my life,” he added.

“Stop inventing boyfriends for me, leave me alone”, concluded.

