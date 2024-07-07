LThe Colombian national team beat Panama 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Copa América, being the only key that did not have to reach the penalty spot to be decided.

The cast led by Nestor Lorenzo continues to shine, convince and revalidate the favoritism it earned to go for the Copa America title. Against Panama, the team showed seriousness and never relaxed.

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team Photo:Cristian Felipe Alvarez /FCF Share

Melissa Martínez had a strong exchange of words

Not only was there a duel on the field, but there was also a clash between Colombian journalist Melissa Martínez and her Panamanian colleague on the microphones. Jose Miguel Dominguez.

Before the match Colombia Against Panama, the communicator gave the team the thumbs down Nestor Lorenzo pointing out that it was much less than Uruguay and the Central Americans could overtake it.

“Uruguay is much more than Colombia and we put them on the ropes. For 20 minutes we put them on the ropes. Against the United States we played a great game and against Bolivia we showed hierarchy, personality, punch, enthusiasm, football and the H factor. Colombia must be eliminated! Panama must get into the semi-finals! We must leave out this Colombia, which, for me, is only Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Jhon Arias,” said Domínguez.

Colombia vs. Panama Photo:Christian Felipe Alvarez Share

The words did not fall well for Melissa Martinez, who came out to defend his team by asking for more respect. “And I’m asking for respect for all rivals! Take the curve, take the L?”

After the thrashing with goals, the coastal woman did not forget Dominguez and sent him two messages to remind him that Colombia is no less than anyone else. “Those dreams, buddy.”

But the dispute did not end there, Domínguez referred to the thrashing with a stinging tweet: “5-0. I will repeat it and close the subject: it is not the true distance between Colombia and Panama. Not like that, CONMEBOL.”

Martínez came out again and sent a direct message saying that the National Team does not owe anything to anyone. “I understand that they are on the right path, the Gold Cup final and so on, but we do not owe the 5 today to ANYONE!”

