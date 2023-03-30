Melissa Martínez had a tense grip with Fabián Vargas on a live program

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Mwlissa Martinez and Fabian Vargas.
Mwlissa Martinez and Fabian Vargas.
Crossing of arguments between the journalist and the ex-soccer player.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Melissa Martinezthe presenter and journalist who is a panelist on the ESPN Show program on ESPN Colombia had a tense moment live this Wednesday.
(You may be interested: The fan who attacked Cataño reappears and raffles tickets for Tolima vs. Millos)
During the development of the program, Melissa argued strongly with the former soccer player Fabian Vargasin one of the most tense moments of the program, which is characterized by being of opinion and debate.
reason for contention
In this edition of the program, injuries to soccer players and the repercussions in international tournaments were discussed. It was there that the controversy originated. Then he continued when they talked about the leadership of Chicó.
Melissa argued with Vargas because, according to her, the former player did not let her speak in defense of her ideas during the debate in question. “It’s called chivalry,” Melissa said.
Vargas raised his voice and responded in the same vein, telling him that she did not let him speak either, “We are in a debate.”
It was a tense moment that marked the development of the program, since later in their interventions they were already on the defensive.
It is not the first time that both are involved in harsh discussions about the topics of debate on the program.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Melissa #Martínez #tense #grip #Fabián #Vargas #live #program
Leave a Reply