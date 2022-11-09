Melissa Martínez exploits the networks: the ‘advancement’ of her photos in ‘Soho’ magazine

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Instagram: Melissa Martinez
The images arouse hundreds of reactions and increase the expectation of the followers.
November 09, 2022, 08:03 AM
Melissa Martínez, a Colombian sports presenter who has been a trend lately due to her separation from the Santa Fe player, Matías Mier, continues raising the expectation of all his followers.
After Martínez confirmed that she will be a participant in the next edition of the magazine ‘Soho’, with some photographs in keeping with the tone of the publication, the presenter herself spoke about it.
And then he published some photographs that have been cataloged as a ‘sneak peek’ of what is yet to be known.
Melissa Martinez’s photos
In recent days, the presenter confirmed to all her followers that the photo session had already taken place and explained that, beyond sensuality, there will be subtlety and sweetness.
“It was spectacular for us. I’m not going to anticipate much, but everything seemed to me to be very nice, very subtle, very sweet and feminine,” Martínez assured in his networks.
Now, a series of photos in a bathing suit have been cataloged by Internet users as a ‘sneak peek’ of what will be known.
In fact, Martínez published a photograph on his Instagram in which the message is forceful: “Coming soon (proximamente)”.
November 09, 2022, 08:03 AM
