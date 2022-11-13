Melissa Martínez does not save anything: “Raising the temperature to this cold night”

The Barranquilla journalist Melissa Martinez has been in the spotlight of the cameras in recent days, after it was announced that he will appear in the next edition of the soho magazine.

After leaving behind her relationship with the soccer player from Santa Fe Matias Mier, with whom her marriage ended, the communicator, who works on the ESPN TV network, has already given some previews of what is going to be published in the coming days.

“It was spectacular for us. I’m not going to anticipate much, but everything seemed to me to be very nice, very subtle, very sweet and feminine,” Martínez assured in his networks.

The photos that arouse admiration for Melissa Martínez

Now, Another publication on her Instagram account highlights her beauty with some very suggestive photos.

Melissa appears dressed in black, with a short dress, high boots and, in the last photograph, she shows a part of her lingerie.

“Raising the temperature to this cold night !!!” Melissa wrote on her Instagram account, accompanying the photos, in a publication that long exceeded 100 thousand “likes”.

