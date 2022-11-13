Melissa Martínez does not save anything: “Raising the temperature to this cold night”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Instagram Melissa Martinez
The sports journalist made a new publication in which she shows her beauty.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 13, 2022, 03:49 PM
The Barranquilla journalist Melissa Martinez has been in the spotlight of the cameras in recent days, after it was announced that he will appear in the next edition of the soho magazine.
After leaving behind her relationship with the soccer player from Santa Fe Matias Mier, with whom her marriage ended, the communicator, who works on the ESPN TV network, has already given some previews of what is going to be published in the coming days.
“It was spectacular for us. I’m not going to anticipate much, but everything seemed to me to be very nice, very subtle, very sweet and feminine,” Martínez assured in his networks.
The photos that arouse admiration for Melissa Martínez
Now, Another publication on her Instagram account highlights her beauty with some very suggestive photos.
Melissa appears dressed in black, with a short dress, high boots and, in the last photograph, she shows a part of her lingerie.
“Raising the temperature to this cold night !!!” Melissa wrote on her Instagram account, accompanying the photos, in a publication that long exceeded 100 thousand “likes”.
SPORTS
More sports news
November 13, 2022, 03:49 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Melissa #Martínez #save #Raising #temperature #cold #night
Leave a Reply