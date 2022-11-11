Friday, November 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Melissa Martínez continues to warm the networks with her photographs

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Melissa Martinez

The journalist works for the sports network ‘ESPN’.

The journalist works for the sports network ‘ESPN’.

The sports journalist made a new publication in which she shows her beauty.

The Barranquilla journalist Melissa Martinez He has been in the spotlight of the cameras in recent days, after it was announced that he will appear in the next edition of Soho magazine.

See also  Photos: before and after of the Italian Alps after glacier collapse

After leaving behind her relationship with the soccer player from Santa Fe Matias Mier, With whom her marriage ended, the communicator, who works on the ESPN TV network, has already given some previews of what is going to be published in the coming days.

“It was spectacular for us. I’m not going to anticipate much, but everything seemed to me to be very nice, very subtle, very sweet and feminine,” Martínez assured in his networks.

The photos that arouse admiration for Melissa Martínez

Now, another post on her Instagram account highlights her beauty with some pretty suggestive photos.

Melissa appears dressed in black, with a short dress, high boots and, in the last photograph, she shows a part of her lingerie.

“Raising the temperature to this cold night !!!” Melissa wrote on her Instagram account, accompanying the photos, in a publication that long exceeded 100 thousand “likes”.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Melissa #Martínez #continues #warm #networks #photographs

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Controversy solution comes from the democratic rule of law, say Armed Forces commanders - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result