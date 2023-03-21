Melissa Martínez, a sensation in Barranquilla: Junior fans go crazy

Junior’s draw 1-1 with Santa Fein the debut of Hernán Darío Gómez last Saturday, was not what was expected by the fans of the Tiburón team, who suffered with the team’s game that has not yet improved.

However, in the Metropolitan stadium the fans had a moment of joy when they noticed the presence of the sports journalist Melissa Marinez.

Melissa, sensation

Melissa turned heads among fans outside and inside the stadium. She herself shared images and videos of how she experienced her return to the Metropolitan.

Although Junior’s followers left the metropolitan embittered by the result, some changed their countenance when they ran into the journalist.

The presenter from Barranquilla, who works for ESPN Colombia, was a sensation for her charisma and beauty and received all the love from the fans.

A fan even told her that she was his “platonic love”. And she did not stop smiling and taking photos.

SPORTS AND FUTBOLRED WRITING

