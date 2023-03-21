Melissa Martínez, a sensation in Barranquilla: Junior fans go crazy

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Melissa Martínez, together with a Junior fan.
The sports journalist was a sensation in the last match of the Barranquilla team.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Junior’s draw 1-1 with Santa Fein the debut of Hernán Darío Gómez last Saturday, was not what was expected by the fans of the Tiburón team, who suffered with the team’s game that has not yet improved.
(You may be interested: Bolillo Gómez, with the stone outside: “If we continue like this, they will hate us”)
However, in the Metropolitan stadium the fans had a moment of joy when they noticed the presence of the sports journalist Melissa Marinez.
Melissa, sensation
Melissa turned heads among fans outside and inside the stadium. She herself shared images and videos of how she experienced her return to the Metropolitan.
Although Junior’s followers left the metropolitan embittered by the result, some changed their countenance when they ran into the journalist.
The presenter from Barranquilla, who works for ESPN Colombia, was a sensation for her charisma and beauty and received all the love from the fans.
A fan even told her that she was his “platonic love”. And she did not stop smiling and taking photos.
SPORTS AND FUTBOLRED WRITING
