The Texas Court of Appeals for Criminal Offenses on Monday halted the execution of the Latina mother accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Melissa Lucio.which was scheduled for this Wednesday, and ordered the state Congress to examine his possible innocence.

(Read: The case of Melissa Lucio, the first Latina to be executed in Texas)

Specifically, the court highlights the fact that several members of the jury that convicted Lucio in 2008 have publicly stated that if they had known all the evidence in the case, they would not have opted for the death penalty.

Besides, points to various scientific evidence that has come to light, and the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office withheld evidence that would have been favorable to Lucius. The execution of this 53-year-old mother is therefore suspended until the Texas Congress considers these arguments and reaches a conclusion.

The legal representatives of Lucio had filed several appeals before the courtsin addition to a request for pardon, for which the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles was scheduled to rule on Monday.

Melissa Lucio became the first Latina sentenced to death in 2008 for allegedly beating her 2-year-old daughter to death, although she alleges that it was an accident and that the girl fell down some steep stairs.

The mother, of Mexican descent, has received the support of several organizations, as well as practically half of the Texas legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, who assure that Lucio’s case raises too many doubts for her to be executed.

This case shows that the death penalty in Texas cannot be trusted (as a means) to provide justice for all.

“We know that it is highly flawed and riddled with human error and inconsistenciesDemocratic state legislator Joe Moody said recently.

In addition, almost half of the members of the jury of the trial have publicly affirmed that they regret having sentenced her to death, and that if they knew some of the evidence that her legal team has recently presented, their decision would have been different.

The case has also received significant attention from both the media and well-known personalities in the US, including Kim Kardashian, Hilaria Baldwin, Susan Sarandon and Amanda Knox, the young American who was sentenced in Italy for the murder of her girlfriend. floor and who later, after several years in prison, was declared innocent.

The defense also alleges that Lucio, a victim of sexual abuse and domestic violence for practically her entire life, was aggressively interrogated for five hours without a lawyer present, leading to a coerced confession.

In addition to this request for pardon, the lawyers have presented four other appeals before the courts, for which resolutions have not yet been presented.

EFE

More world news

– Zelensky denounces Russian concentration camps and deportations to Siberia

– How much is the personal patrimony of the King of Spain? Royal House reveals figure

– Trump, declared in contempt for not collaborating in an investigation against him