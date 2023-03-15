Since her beginnings on Peruvian television, Melissa Loza lavished love for her conceited Flavia Ramos Loza, who has preferred to stay away from the cameras. However, the 21-year-old girl shares part of her life on social networks. Within her world, which is outside of show business, the eldest daughter of the reality girl has started her university path to become a professional in the future. In the next note, she finds out what career she has chosen and how she is doing so far.

What does Melissa Loza’s daughter study?

Flavia Ramos Loza, eldest daughter of Melissa Loza, he chose an expensive and difficult profession for his future. In this you must present complicated projects and models, in which precision and detail is the most important thing for the realization. In this way, it is confirmed that The young woman is currently studying Architecture at a prestigious university.

According to information provided by the same member of “Esto es guerra”, the girl has very good grades in all the papers she presents to her teachers and has managed to stand out among her classmates, positioning herself in the upper third of her school. studies.

Flavia Ramos Loza is the daughter of the renowned Melissa Loza. Photo: Instagram

How much does it cost to study that career in Lima?

By accessing information from some of the best-known universities in Peru, it is possible to calculate how much Melissa Loza would be paying for her daughter Flavia Ramos Loza I studied Architecture.

In the case of the most well-known and requested study houses, pensions for this profession range from 1,100 soles to 4,130 soles, not including the cost of registration. The price varies depending on the categorization in which each of the students is located.

Melissa Loza’s daughter, Flavia Ramos Loza, continues to live with her mother. Photo: Instagram

On the other hand, in another house of studies, the monthly payments range from 2,022 soles to 4,179. It should be noted that the amount will depend on the socioeconomic level of all those who wish to pursue said profession.

Who is Flavia Ramos Loza?

The name of Flavia Ramos Loza began to sound within the local show business because she is the daughter of Melissa Loza, one of the “historical” participants of “This is war.” The girl came into the world on December 26, 1999, so she is currently 23 years old. For a long time it has been wanted to know who her father is, however, that information continues to be unknown to date.