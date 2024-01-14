Melissa Loza has always been very proud of her eldest daughter, Flavia Ramos Loza. The family member of the 'warrior' has begun her time in local entertainment and stands out as an influencer on social networks; Likewise, she models for the clothing brand Alejandra Baigorria. However, this has not stopped him from deciding to pursue university studies, which he is about to finish. What career did Melissa's daughter choose? Find out all the details in the following note.

What university degree is Melissa Loza's daughter studying?

Flavia Ramos Loza She is 24 years old and, according to Melissa Loza's statements to 'En boca de todos', she is studying Architecture. And not only this, but the reality girl confirmed that her daughter is in the upper third and in two years she would be graduating.

“Flavia is about to finish her degree in Architecture, there are two years left, she is burning a few eyelashes, she is on her way. She entered the upper third, maintaining it is complicated, but here we go. She is on the right track, she is a wonderful lady,” said the 'This is war' competitor.

How much does it cost to study this degree in Lima?

The fees to study Architecture at the best-known universities in the capital range from 1,100 soles to 4,130 soles, not including the cost of registration. The price varies depending on the categorization in which each of the students is located.