On Sunday, June 20, the influencer Flavia loza, eldest daughter of the famous ‘warrior’ Melissa Loza, published through her Instagram stories several images alluding to Father’s Day. Among these, a special greeting for single mothers, including yours, stands out.

“Happy day to all those moms who have fulfilled the role of father and mother!”

“Thank you mom for everything, you are the strongest person I know, I love you. Happy day! ”, Added Flavia Loza.

Previously, the young woman shared two photographs with Roberto Martínez, a former Peruvian soccer player and technical director, who was her mother’s partner until 2010, and with whom she maintains a very star relationship to the point of referring to him as “dad”.

“Happy Father’s Day to # 1,” she wrote about the snapshots of her being a girl carried in her arms by the former soccer player from the University Sports Club. The second, more current, was taken during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Both appear wearing the regulation masks.

For her part, Melissa Loza republished the images shared by Flavia, adding the phrase: “I love you, daughter, to infinity and beyond.”

The This is War member also shared two photos of the memory to pay tribute to her own father and grandfather.

“They say you only die when you forget and I don’t forget them. Every day I know that I have two invincible heroes. Happy Father’s Day ”, said the ‘Goddess’.

20.6.2021 | Melissa Loza’s post remembering her father and grandfather. Photo: Melissa Loza / Instagram

