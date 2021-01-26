Melissa loza was announced in style in This is War. The model surprised all her followers with her entry after being absent from television screens for quite some time.

“It’s a pleasure to be with you. I always said: ‘God is going to put me in the place that he wants’. And the truth put me next to you. I am very happy to be home again”Loza said on the set of EEG: the origin.

After his return, Melissa loza, who became a mother for the second time in late January 2020, spoke to America Shows about her arrival.

“Hold on, I come to really compete and win. I’m fit, “said the model, who did not want to go into details about who she wanted to challenge.

“I would like to see all those who are going to enter through its essence and there are many missing. They will have many surprises. I think that all girls have their magic, their essence, and each girl has her grace, “he said.

Likewise, Melissa Loza was sincere and said that she was not in her plans to return to This is war, since she wanted to be a driver. However, she was happy to return to the place she calls “home.”

“Amen. I always said that EEG is my home. I’m not going to lie, yes I was exploring the topic of driving a little, I like it a lot“, said.

“I had no plans to enter the truth, but talking with the heads Peter and Diego (the producers), they told me the idea they had for this new season: the origin, and the truth is that the essence returned, for me that is importantLook at my goosebumps, ”he added.

