Melissa Loza lived an emotional moment in the program En boca de todos when she saw that her daughter Flavia has become a 19-year-old girl.

Likewise, the member of This is War was moved when she remembered some difficult moments she experienced in her adolescence.

The model assured that the experiences she went through made her the strong woman she is now.

“I am excited, I can tell that I am a survivor. I had to be a survivor and I have no regrets. Today, I am the person God wanted me to be: strong and loyal with people who are by my side and who bring out the best in me, “he said at the beginning.

“Very grateful for the good and bad things that have happened to me in life. One learns from the bad things that happen to us and that is what life is about, about learning and not repeating the mistakes we made in the past and being better people, leaving a good gift ”, he added.

Finally, Maju Mantilla was moved by the testimony of Melissa loza and he dedicated a few comforting words that highlighted his bravery.

“What stands out most about you, Melissa, is that you are a great woman. Beyond the things that have hit you in life, you keep going because there are many dreams and I am sure that you will continue (forward) to fulfill them, ”she said.

