The businesswoman Melissa Klug She has been very excited in the last few hours about the arrival of her four children to the United States, the country where she gave birth to her last baby, the fruit of her love with Jesús Barco. It should be noted that the heirs of the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' arrived at the house where her mother is and, immediately, did not hesitate to praise their mother. newborn sister. In this note, learn about the tender gesture that they had with the little girl named Cayetana.

How did Melissa Klug's children spoil her newborn sister?

This Monday, December 11, Gianella Marquina He shared on his social networks some videos and photographs of the trip to the United States that he undertook together with his three brothers, Melissa Lobatón, Adriano Farfán and Jeremy Farfánto meet his newborn sister for the first time.

After reuniting with their mother, Melissa Klug, the youngest children of the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' had a tender gesture with their sister. In that sense, Jeremy and Adriano Farfán They held the baby and gave her a few kisses on her face as a sign of affection. Without a doubt, these images touched social networks.

Gianella Marquina shared these photographs of her brothers with Cayetana. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Gianella Marquina See also Adolfo Aguilar defends "The Great Star" from criticism for low rating: "It's a great bet"

What did Melissa Klug say after the arrival of her children in the United States?

Through his Instagram account, Melissa Klug She was excited after seeing her four children again. Let us remember that the Peruvian businesswoman left Peru at the beginning of November to give birth to her last baby in the United States, where she is currently.

The popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' did not hesitate to share with her followers the dinner she prepared for her children. “Finally with my loves”, wrote Klug. Likewise, she attached a video in which the young people are seen enjoying their aperitif.