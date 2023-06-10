Melissa Klüg is a Peruvian businesswoman and influencer who has been in the public eye for her relationships with soccer players Abel Lobatón and Jefferson Farfán, with whom she has five children. Currently, the popular “Blanca de Chucuito” is pregnant with her sixth child, according to Magaly Medina, the result of her romance with the player jesus boat. What implications will this new pregnancy have on the life of the businesswoman and influencer? Will he have to move out of the house that ‘Foquita’ left him? We answer it in this note.

Did Jefferson Farfán react to the sweet wait for Melissa Klug?

Will Melissa Klug leave the house that Jefferson Farfán gave her?

Melissa Klug made it clear, long ago, what she would do if she decided to start a family with jesus boat after getting engaged in marriage. The ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ answered this question in “En boca de todos”, a program that stopped broadcasting on América TV in November 2023. At that time, Gino Pesaressi visited her in her current home so that she could tell him details about her life. relationship with the footballer.

Thus, the businesswoman ended fan speculation and assured that he would not stay in the house that is in the name of “Foquita”. “We’re moving, we’re leaving,” he stressed. The answer was supported by Maju Mantilla, who said the phrase: “Marriage and a new house.”

What is the house of Melissa Klug and her children like?

Melissa Klug lives in a luxurious residence, located in an exclusive area of ​​Lima. This house is shared with the children of Jefferson Farfan and he moved to that place after separating from the former striker of Alianza Lima. It has a very large pool located on the terrace of the enclosure.

In addition, it has a huge garden; also, six fully furnished rooms, seven bathrooms, gym, barbecue area and spacious common areas.

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco are expecting their first child together.

When did Melissa Klug get engaged to Jesús Barco?

Melissa Klug shared her commitment to Jesús Barco on social networks, which took place in September 2021. The businesswoman surprised her followers with a video in which the athlete gives her a luxurious ring in front of her family.

“A little piece of the magical night that I lived with the complicity of my sons and daughters. A pure and beautiful happiness that deserves to be celebrated with all those who love me because it cannot be hidden,” the young woman wrote on Instagram.

