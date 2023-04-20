The troubles between Melissa Klüg and Jefferson Farfán seem to never end. This time, the famous influencer once again attacked the former soccer player of the Peruvian team for the psychological damage he caused to her children. According to “Blanca de Chucuito”, “Foquita” appears on social networks to spend time with her minors, but the reality is different and she even accused him of having stood up one of them.

The report issued through the Magaly Medina program revealed conversations with the mother of Samahara Lobatón, in which she clarified the publication she had made on Instagram and that it was an obvious indirect towards the father of her children. Likewise, Klug clarified that the former Alianza Lima player no longer has excuses for being distant from his minors.

Melissa Klug will sue Jefferson Farfán again

It was through WhatsApp that the production of “Magaly TV, the firm” spoke with Melissa Klug, who emphatically stated that she will no longer put up with more mistreatment of her children by Jefferson Farfán, for which she will file a new lawsuit against her.

“The same as always, the lack of time. Before because she lived abroad. And now? In short, my children are grown and I am not going to allow him to continue damaging them psychologically, and a lot of abuse. Since he loves lawsuits and lawsuits, we will continue to see each other there, there is no other way, but I will not allow more damage to my children, ”she indicated.

Another fact that the influencer also criticized was that Jefferson Farfán pretends on social networks that he spends time with his children when the situation is different. To that she added that “Foquita” sends her lawyer to justify her actions.

